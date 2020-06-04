‘We have to be the change’: Large demonstration in Mira Mesa remains peaceful

MIRA MESA, Calif. — They chanted “Black lives matter” and “no justice, no peace” as the marched down Mira Mesa Boulevard, protesting the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

Official numbers from the Wednesday rally have not been released, but estimates place the demonstration at about 500 people. Many came with homemade signs denouncing Floyd’s death and the treatment of people of color in the U.S.

“We have to be the change,” demonstrator Sinai Forbes said. “If we don’t do it, no one else will.”

The demonstration began at about 2:15 p.m. But hundreds remained even after organizers urged people to go home upon getting reports instigators were on their way “to cause trouble.”

At one point, demonstrators laid on their stomachs as a symbolic protest to the way Floyd was killed in a May 25 incident, pinned to the ground for nearly nine minutes with an officer’s knee on his neck.

That officer, Derek Chauvin, and three other officers were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department last week and now all are facing charges in connection to the incident, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Wednesday.

“Doing nothing was horrible and honestly, this is all I know I can do,” said Genevieve Flores, another of the protesters. “But there’s so much more that I can do, I just wanted to be here and support.”