‘We can’t give up on her:’ Technology helps in search for missing Chula Vista mom

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The search for missing Chula Vista mom May “Maya” Millete ramped up Sunday as more volunteers came out with technology that could help find answers about her disappearance.

Sunday’s search for Millete drew up to 150 volunteers who scoured Lower Otay Lakes on foot and by air and water.

“They’ve been scanning the lake since 6 in the morning today,” search organizer Liliana Burke said.

The search is the latest of many since Millete disappeared from her Chula Vista home without a trace more than two months ago. As her story spreads, more volunteers are stepping up. They put drones in the air Sunday to cover more ground. Boats equipped with technology scanned below the water.

“We also have the kayakers. They have underwater scanners and they also have magnetic instruments. So if there’s anything there, they will be able to pull about 400 pounds. It’s pretty amazing,” Burke said.

Lisa Perez is part of a female dragon boat team, Paddle Warriors, that took to the water to help. The group is made up mostly of Chula Vista moms.

“We took different parts of the lake so we could get close to the edges. They asked us to do the perimeter,” Perez said. “We’re all mostly residents of Chula Vista, so it’s really close to home to have that happen. So we just want to help however we can.”



Searchers said they’ve also ordered an underwater drone. Millete’s sister and brother-in-law Maricris and Richard Drouaillet said they are humbled by all the support.

“We can’t give up on her. We won’t give up on her. We just thank God that we have this much support,” Richard Drouaillet said.

Volunteers continue to support the family’s mission to keep searching until Millete is found.

“Nothing is being left unturned,” Burke said.