‘We can still feel him’: Celebration of Life honors UPS driver killed in Santee plane crash

SANTEE, Calif. — Hundreds of family, friends and co-workers gathered Sunday at Santee Town Center Community Park for a Celebration of Life for Steve Krueger, the UPS driver who was killed in Santee last month during his normal delivery route when a plane plunged out of the sky and struck his delivery truck.

Jeff Krueger, Steve’s brother, expressed how rare it is to find somebody like his sibling.

“There are very few people that can bring this many people together from such different areas,” Jeff Krueger said.

Mike Cronin, a longtime friend, said Steve loved his job, his friends and his life.

“It’s going to be really sad to see him go,” Cronin said.

Everyone described Steve as a one-of-a-kind guy who was fun-loving and a good time.

“That’s what was amazing about the dude, he was good at anything he did,” Cronin said. “The guy’s amazing.”

Steve’s UPS family said he was more than a delivery man to homes he served. They described him as simply irreplaceable.

“We can still feel him,” said Lisa Dube-Baker, a supervisor at UPS. “He was like Mr. UPS. He’s made me take pride in what I’m a part of and I will miss him so much.”

Dube-Baker helped put on the celebration of life at no cost to the Krueger family by finding several supporters to fund the event.

The pilot of the plane, Dr. Sugata Das, a cardiologist who worked in Arizona, was also killed and several others in the neighborhood were injured due to the crash.