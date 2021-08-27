‘We are hurting a lot’: San Diegans remember fallen military members with candlelight vigil

SAN DIEGO — San Diego residents Friday honored the service members who were killed in a terror attack Thursday in Afghanistan with a candlelight vigil in Pacific Beach.

Three of the 13 military members had ties to Southern California, as two were based at Camp Pendleton. They were all remembered with 13 flags that were placed just north of Tower 22.

“Hearing about this I knew I had to come on out,” said Mike Harris, a retired Marine staff sergeant.

Retired Army Captain Theresa Terry put together the candlelight vigil.

“I got this idea yesterday and I got together with a friend of mine who does PR and he helped me write a news release,” she said.

Terry added that four days ago, she wanted to jump on a plane and “paint my own way to Bahrain or Qatar.”

“I still have a security clearance and a DOD ID card, and I wanted to go help even as a contractor,” she said. “After mulling that over, I realized that was just not practical, so I wanted to do something at home.”

Veterans and members from the Navy, Army and Marines took a moment to honor the fallen at the impromptu memorial.

“We are hurting a lot and many emotions, frustration, anger,” Terry said.

According to Terry, there is a lot of frustration and confusion among her veteran community. She says she needed to do this for her friends and for herself.

“When something like this happens, when we lose our brothers — any amount, obviously — such a large amount at once is incredibly painful,” Terry said.

Spectators were seen stopping by and recognized the significance by taking photos, sharing nods and giving thanks to the veterans.

Harris says his job now is reaching out to fellow vets and service members to make sure they are doing well.