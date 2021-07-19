‘We always had a blast with her’: Family fondly remembers grandmother killed in mobile home fire

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – The grandmother killed in a weekend fire at a mobile home park is being remembered by family for her vivacious personality and her generosity to others.

Family identified 67-year-old Victoria Mejia as the victim in a fire that broke out just before 10 p.m. Saturday at the Sweetwater Lodge Mobile Home Park in Spring Valley. Her 14-year-old grandson was able to escape the fire and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Meija’s granddaughter Regina Mejia said that her grandmother was “the life of the party.”

“We always had a blast with her,” Regina said. “She lit up a room.”

She said her 14-year-old cousin was visiting their Grandma Victoria while he was training to be a lifeguard. Regina said the mobile home was Victoria’s second home that she bought to be closer to family.

The home now is completely destroyed along with priceless family photos.

“That’s been one of the hardest things I think for all of us because even now that’s all we have left of her,” she said.

She describes her grandma as a hard-working, fun-loving and generous person who is dearly missed.

“You could not tell her that you liked something or thought something was pretty she had because before you knew it she was giving it to you,” Regina said.

Family members were told the fire likely was caused by a lit candle inside the home, but fire officials are still investigating. The family is gathering in Tijuana to be with Victoria’s husband at their other home.

In the meantime, the family is raising money to clear out the mobile home, which could cost up to $50,000.

“She was a very prepared person, so while everything for funerals and memorials and different things like that have been taken care of financially, that is something we weren’t prepared for,” Regina said.

The family’s GoFundMe campaign is available here.