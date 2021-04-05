‘We all want answers:’ Missing mom case nears 3-month mark

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The police department reassured the public Monday that detectives are doing everything they can to find a missing mom as the 3-month mark of her disappearance nears.

Maya Millete, also known as May, was last seen Jan. 7 at her family’s home in Chula Vista. She disappeared seemingly without a trace, and Millete’s family and community members have searched for her nonstop as they wait for answers.

The Chula Vista Police Department released a statement Monday saying bringing Millete home safely remains their number one priority.

“We understand and recognize the sense of frustration from May’s family and the community with each passing day. We all want answers,” chief of police Roxana Kennedy said. “Our detectives have been conducting searches, follow-ups and following every tip or lead received.”

Chula Vista detectives are working with the FBI and San Diego County District Attorney’s Office in their efforts to find and analyze evidence in the case. They said every resource is being utilized in the search for Millete.

Investigators urged community members to report any information about the case to the police department rather than share it on social media, which the department said leads to misinformation and complicates the investigation.

“We continue to keep May, and her family in our thoughts every day and pray for her safe return,” Kennedy’s statement said. “I want to thank those that have reached out with information and tips to our detectives. Cases like this can hinge on the smallest piece of information which may lead to a break in the investigation. Due to the sensitivity of this case, we will not share details and compromise this investigation.”

Anyone with information about Millete’s disappearance is asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or CVPD at 619-691-5151.