Waterfront Park revamp could replace garden with rec activities

SAN DIEGO — County officials say they’re looking revamp a little-used portion of Waterfront Park, possibly adding some recreation activities in place of the meditation garden.

The area in question is the 1.5-acre decorative plant garden in the park’s northeast corner, near Pacific Highway and Grape Street.

A third public county meeting was held Thursday to discuss the possibility of redesigning that garden’s quiet walking trails to accommodate a Padres T-ball field, dog park, chess tables, pickleball court or other possibilities.

“One half of it is incredibly active kids playing families playing, the other half is empty, let’s revitalize that,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher.

County officials say the financial allocations are already in place, but a few more meetings would be needed to get the project underway.

“A little T-ball field, a dog park, some pickleball — which people love — some outdoor basketball. Let’s bring more people more activities, more opportunities to this incredible location, which is a public asset,” said Fletcher.

Park locals say the meditation garden does seem to be underutilized, seeing very little foot traffic compared to the play structures on the other side of the building. “I’d like to see a croquet area, that would be pretty cool,” Tim King told FOX 5 Thursday.

King says he is also personally hopeful a new pickleball court will go in. “This might have a little more activity for younger adults and that’s what I like about it,” King said.

Officials say if the planning process moves smoothly these projects could be done in as little as a year. You can get updates on the public meetings held to discuss the project here.