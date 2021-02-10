Water main breaks in city down for 4th consecutive year

SAN DIEGO — The number of water main breaks in San Diego continues to decline as old water pipelines are replaced, the city said Wednesday.

2020 was the fourth consecutive year that the number of water main breaks had decreased, with a total of 33 reported city-wide. It’s the lowest number in more than 15 years and nearly 100 fewer than ten years prior, when there were 131 main breaks.

The city credits increased maintenance efforts and a multi-year program to replace old cast iron water mains with durable polyvinyl chloride, also known as PVC. The city has replaced approximately 180 miles of pipelines since 2013 and plans to replace the remaining 55 miles by 2025.

“The City’s Public Utilities Department has worked very hard to improve the reliability of our water system infrastructure,” said Shauna Lorance, director of public utilities for the city. “Our citizens benefit greatly from fewer main breaks because it means less water loss and lower emergency repair costs.”