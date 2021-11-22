Massive pool of water covers I-5 following water main break

SAN DIEGO — Emergency road work is underway at two locations following water main breaks along major freeways in San Diego.

Interstate 5 north is closed at state Route 163 because of flooding from a water main break on the ramp from SR-163 to Fourth Avenue. SkyFOX video showed a massive pool of water covering the freeway near Hawthorn Street.

The rupture was first reported Sunday around 7 p.m. by an Uber driver, who told authorities that water burst through his windshield and passenger window, injuring his passenger. A water main break was confirmed and the water was shut off around 1 a.m., six hours after the initial report, according to City News Service.

Good morning, 5n past the Coronado Bridge is close to grid lock due to roadway flooding at Hawthorne. All traffic is currently being diverted to the 163n. The 6th Ave exit is also open. — Commuter Carl FOX 5 (@Commuter_Carl) November 22, 2021

Lanes of 11th Avenue north to I-5/CA-163 are also closed because of a second water main break at 11th Avenue and A Street. The City of San Diego said its crews were working on repairs to both breaks though a timeline was unavailable.

Wagons of water are at 11th Avenue and B Street and Ash and 10th Avenue for anyone in need of water as a result of the emergency road work.

City News Service contributed to this story.