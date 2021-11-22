Massive pool of water covers I-5 following water main break

SAN DIEGO — Emergency road work is underway at two locations following water main breaks along major freeways in San Diego.
Interstate 5 north is closed at state Route 163 because of flooding from a water main break on the ramp from SR-163 to Fourth Avenue. SkyFOX video showed a massive pool of water covering the freeway near Hawthorn Street.
The rupture was first reported Sunday around 7 p.m. by an Uber driver, who told authorities that water burst through his windshield and passenger window, injuring his passenger. A water main break was confirmed and the water was shut off around 1 a.m., six hours after the initial report, according to City News Service.
Lanes of 11th Avenue north to I-5/CA-163 are also closed because of a second water main break at 11th Avenue and A Street. The City of San Diego said its crews were working on repairs to both breaks though a timeline was unavailable.
Wagons of water are at 11th Avenue and B Street and Ash and 10th Avenue for anyone in need of water as a result of the emergency road work.
City News Service contributed to this story.