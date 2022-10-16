SAN DIEGO — A water main break was reported shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday under the 1000 block of Morena Boulevard, according to San Diego officials.

The break created a large sinkhole in the street. Mud and water could be seen flowing down the road. Officials said some businesses in the area were flooded by the break.

San Diego police blocked off the eastbound lanes of travel and set up a detour to allow city water crews to repair the area.

Mud and water flows down Morena Boulevard in San Diego after a water main break created a sinkhole. (Photo Credit: OnScene.TV)

Officials did not give an estimate on how long the repairs will take.