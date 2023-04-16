LEMON GROVE, Calif. — Homeowners in Lemon Grove were without water Sunday after a pipe break created flooding in the area, according to the Helix Water District.

Around 7 a.m., a six-inch pipe burst in the 7500 block of Zemco Drive, flooding the road and some of the surrounding homes.

Due to the break, about 19 homes had their water shut off for hours, Helix Water said, as crews worked to repair the pipe.

Some residents in the area were able to divert some of the water away from their property to minimize damage, however, others saw more extensive damage.

“The water line was all the way to the door,” one homeowner, Navil Galvin, told FOX 5. “We had some sandbags that we had to put there.”

As of 7:30 p.m., Helix Water said that crews finished the repairs to the pipe and all customers impacted have had their water restored.