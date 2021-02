EL CAJON, Calif. — El Cajon police shut down a stretch of road Friday morning after a large water leak caused flooding in the area.

The leak occurred near Broadway and N First Street, police said shortly after 4:15 a.m. in a tweet.

Police closed Broadway between N First Street and Oro Street and asked drivers to use alternate routes.

Water service in the area has since been shut off.

Traffic Advisory: ECPD is on scene of a large water leak in the area of Broadway and N First St. Broadway will be closed between N First St. and Oro St. for an extended time period. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/niJHNijtlI — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) February 5, 2021

Check back for updates on this developing story.