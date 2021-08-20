Water contact closure issued for Tijuana Slough Refuge, may move north

SAN DIEGO – A water contact closure was issued Friday for the ocean shoreline at Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park.

The closure was prompted by ocean water samples exceeding state health standards, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality.

The sewage-contaminated runoff may be moving north and the water contact closure area includes all beaches from the international border to the south end of Seacoast Drive.

Water contact closure signs will remain in place until ocean water sampling results meet state health standards for recreational use.

