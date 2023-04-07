SAN DIEGO — Sunny spring days draw San Diegans outdoors, but they’re not the only ones basking in the sun.

While you can see rattlesnakes at any point during the year, officials say sightings are most common in the region from April to September as temperatures rise.

If you’re often out and about on the trails like local Lena Clement, you’re bound to spot one eventually.

“About 10 days ago, walked by and heard this ‘woosh’ sound and I’m like what could that be,” said Clement. “So I turned back and there was this big ol’ snake.”

The rattlesnake stopped Clement in her tracks.

“I stopped to take pictures and he did the ‘woosh’ thing one more time. I would not recommend anyone do this,” she continued.

Experts don’t recommend it either.

“If you hear some rattling, you’ve either gotten way too close or you’ve come up on a rattlesnake way too fast,” said Sgt. Sierra Dockery with the San Diego Humane Society. “It’s similar to a dog growling or barking at you before they bite, they’re going to warn you because snakes don’t want to have to strike. They don’t want to have to get into an altercation with you, but they definitely will let you know you are in a zone you should not be in.”

Sgt. Dockery says hikers should first and foremost stay on the trail and avoid tall grass and bush.

“As for our furry friends, please keep them on leash,” said Sgt. Dockery. “We do not want them to wander off into the bushes and potentially come into contact with a rattlesnake around the corner.’

Beyond keeping your eyes peeled, it might be wise to leave your earbuds in your pocket and free up another sense for detecting the reptiles. Listen for a telltale rattle, which is caused by a snake vibrating its tail and shaking a section of hard, dry skin to warn intruders.

More safety tips from the San Diego Humane Society can be found here.

If you do see a snake, try to walk around and always be alert as you enjoy the great outdoors.