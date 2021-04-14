Thieves caught on camera stealing $30K worth of cigarettes, scratch offs

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities released video Wednesday of a pair of thieves who broke into local gas stations and shoveled cigarettes and other items into large bins, clearing out shelves in as many as a half-dozen burglaries.

The first break-in was reported at about 4:15 a.m. on Dec. 6, 2020, at the Circle K gas station on Tierrasanta Boulevard, just west of La Cuenta Drive, according to San Diego police.

During that heist, the pair of masked thieves forced their way inside the gas station and stole an estimated $26,000 worth of cigarettes and lottery scratchers, police said. The thieves then fled in a black Hyundai sedan, with California license plate 7TME028.

On March 1, the same pair using the same car robbed the same gas station, this time taking $30,000 worth of cigarettes and lottery scratchers, police said.

Investigators believe the pair are responsible for six additional burglaries throughout the San Diego region, but details on those burglaries were not immediately available. Surveillance video from some of the incidents shows the thieves trying to break in to store doors with everything from a power tool to bolt-cutters and even a large rock.

The first thief was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, black jeans, gray/black shoes, a black ski mask and blue latex gloves. The other thief was last seen wearing a gray and black jacket, dark pants, maroon/brown shoes, a black ski mask and black gloves.

Authorities did not disclose a more detailed description of the suspects.

Anyone with information on the thieves is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or the SDPD’s eastern division at 858-495-7955. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.