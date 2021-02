Watch the San Diego Gulls take on the Colorado Eagles Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on FOX 5 San Diego or in the video player above.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Gulls will take on the Colorado Eagles Saturday night after their first loss of the season.

They posted a franchise best six-game win streak to start the regular season before losing 5-1 to the Bakersfield Condors Friday.

The Gulls take on the Eagles at FivePoint Arena in Irvine, California at 7:30 p.m.