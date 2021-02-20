Watch: Officers rescue man from burning car after high-speed chase

SAN DIEGO — Officers pulled a man from the flaming wreck of his car after chasing him from Irvine to Oceanside early Saturday.

Police say the chase, which reached speeds of over 125 miles per hour, started in the Irvine area around 2:30 a.m. Authorities did not disclose why California Highway Patrol officers initially wanted to pull the man over in Orange County, but confirmed that he refused to stop, speeding off south on Interstate 5.

The high-speed chase had made it to an area just north of Oceanside, near Camp Pendleton and the Santa Margarita River, when the man hit a spike strip deployed by CHP units from San Diego County. The strip badly damaged the man’s tires and he lost control, careening off the freeway into the riverbed, CHP Sgt. Eric Nicholas said.

That’s when officers who had been chasing the man leaped out of their cars and headed into the ravine, where the man’s vehicle had started to burn as it lay on its side. The man was trapped, but three officers worked to force open his door and yank him out, dragging him up the hill and away from danger.

A short time later, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

The man was taken on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance, where he was transported to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. He will later be arrested on a variety of charges.