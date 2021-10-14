Vigil held to remember beloved UPS driver killed in Santee plane crash

A photo of Steve Krueger, the adventurous UPS driver killed in the Santee plane crash, sits on his car October 13. A makeshift memorial formed around Krueger’s sedan, still sitting in the employee parking lot.

SANTEE, Calif. – A candlelight vigil is being held Thursday night in honor of the UPS driver who was killed this week when a small plane crashed into his truck in a Santee neighborhood.

Steve Krueger, 61, worked for UPS for more than 30 years and was remembered by neighbors for being a familiar face in the community. He was one of two people killed in Monday’s crash at the intersection of Greencastle and Jeremy streets. The other was cardiologist Dr. Sugata Das, who owned the plane.

Das reportedly was en route to Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport from Yuma, Arizona when the aircraft went down, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Both men were fondly recalled this week for their dedication to their work and the way they contributed to their worlds.

In Kearny Mesa, a memorial was established and growing at Krueger’s car as a tribute to the beloved driver.

Speaking to FOX 5 this week, Krueger’s brother Jeff Krueger said the family was overwhelmed by the support.

“We’re really proud of how everybody is looking at our brother, and the way the media is portraying him in such a positive light, it’s like he’s really going out on a high,” Jeff said. “The outpouring of affection that we’re seeing for my brother, it’s overwhelming, but it’s making this a lot easier just knowing that so many people — what they felt about him.”

