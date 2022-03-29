SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher on Tuesday will deliver his second State of San Diego County Address at 6:10 p.m., county officials said.

The invitation-only event is taking place at the Educational Cultural Complex Performing Arts Theatre at the San Diego Continuing Education Center.

Fletcher plans to speak about regional issues such as homelessness, housing, mental health and public safety, according to county officials.

Last year, Fletcher held the annual speech from the county’s COVID-19 supply warehouse.

