SAN DIEGO – A longtime figure in the San Diego Unified School District will serve as its next superintendent.

On Monday, the district announced Lamont Jackson, a district employee of more than 30 years, was unanimously approved by its board to lead the district. Jackson has been serving as the district’s interim superintendent dating back to last year when ex-Superintendent Cindy Marten joined the Biden administration as the U.S. deputy secretary of education.

He was one of two finalists for the role along with Susan Enfield, the superintendent of Highline Public Schools in Washington.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

According to the district, a 48-member search advisory committee — made up of elected officials, nonprofit and civic organizations and student, staff and parent groups — guided the selection process. Thirty-four community input opportunities were held throughout the recruitment process and both Jackson and Enfield participated in a community forum held Feb. 26.

Here’s how the two candidates stack up:

Monday’s announcement begins at 4:30 p.m. for the event being held on the front lawn of the Eugene Brucker Education Center at 4100 Normal St. It will be live-streamed in the player above.

San Diego Unified is California’s second-largest school district — behind only Los Angeles Unified — and currently touts about 95,000 students, some 15,000 employees and a roughly $1.6 billion budget.