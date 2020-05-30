Watch Live: Protesters rally in La Mesa amid week of unrest

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LA MESA, Calif. – Many hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of La Mesa on Saturday amid a week of civil unrest following the death of 46-year-old Minneapolis man George Floyd.

Protesters broke through a California Highway Patrol barricade over an overpass and entered I-8 near Baltimore Road. Video from SkyFOX shows dozens of demonstrators walking along both sides of I-8 as traffic was slowed or otherwise redirected by authorities.

Organizers said the rally was to call for justice for Floyd ⁠— an unarmed black man who died this week after a Minneapolis police officer held his knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes ⁠— in addition to “the countless other black and brown people targeted and killed by police.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News