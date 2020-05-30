Watch Live: Protesters rally in La Mesa amid week of unrest

LA MESA, Calif. – Many hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of La Mesa on Saturday amid a week of civil unrest following the death of 46-year-old Minneapolis man George Floyd.
Protesters broke through a California Highway Patrol barricade over an overpass and entered I-8 near Baltimore Road. Video from SkyFOX shows dozens of demonstrators walking along both sides of I-8 as traffic was slowed or otherwise redirected by authorities.
Organizers said the rally was to call for justice for Floyd — an unarmed black man who died this week after a Minneapolis police officer held his knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes — in addition to “the countless other black and brown people targeted and killed by police.”
