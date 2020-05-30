Watch Live: Protesters rally in La Mesa amid week of unrest

LA MESA, Calif. – Many hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of La Mesa on Saturday amid a week of civil unrest following the death of 46-year-old Minneapolis man George Floyd.

Protesters broke through a California Highway Patrol barricade over an overpass and entered I-8 near Baltimore Road. Video from SkyFOX shows dozens of demonstrators walking along both sides of I-8 as traffic was slowed or otherwise redirected by authorities.

Organizers said the rally was to call for justice for Floyd ⁠— an unarmed black man who died this week after a Minneapolis police officer held his knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes ⁠— in addition to “the countless other black and brown people targeted and killed by police.”

Watch Live: SkyFOX is over a protest in La Mesa, Calif. https://t.co/UWkVZVXrQy pic.twitter.com/eD6g8aLsc1 — FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) May 30, 2020

Black Lives Matter protest break out in La Mesa. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/4Ls3iKTSxx — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) May 30, 2020

Check back for updates on this developing story.