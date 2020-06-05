Watch Live: Protesters rally in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Demonstrators have gathered in Carlsbad to protest police violence against black Americans.

Another group of activists staged a rally in front of Escondido City Hall earlier in the afternoon. Similar rallies were scheduled to take place in San Diego and Oceanside later in the day, authorties said.

As of 3:45 p.m., there had been no reports of problems or confrontations with police at any of the rallies.

The demonstrations, which consist of chanting and holding signs demanding racial justice and an end to police violence against black Americans, are now in their eighth straight day in San Diego County. They were sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolice police on Memorial Day.

Though police use-of-force demonstrations in La Mesa and downtown San Diego last weekend devolved into looting and rioting after dark, daily protests since Sunday have remained largely peaceful, resulting in few arrests and only minor acts of vandalism.

Nonetheless, some 200 members of the California National Guard were deployed this week to the county in an attempt to prevent any recurrences of destructive chaos, with about half of the personnel sent to La Mesa.

Check back for updates on this developing story.