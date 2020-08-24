Police: Man arrested in La Mesa for killing ex-girlfriend’s son

LA MESA, Calif. — Police surrounded a motel Monday in La Mesa before arresting a man wanted for the murder of a 21-year-old San Diego resident.

El Cajon Police said officers saw 42-year-old George Louis Garcia inside a car Monday morning in the parking lot of the Best Western Plus motel on Murray Drive. Officers had identified Garcia as the suspect in the shooting death of 21-year-old Fabian Esteban Cerda on Aug. 18.

La Mesa Police tried to conduct a traffic stop on Garcia’s car in the parking lot but officers said he refused to cooperate.

Police called in more squad cars and an armored vehicle. Negotiators with La Mesa and El Cajon Police Departments were able to get Garcia to surrender two guns he reportedly had in the car.

Police said after more negotiating, Garcia surrendered and was arrested. He is on parole, according to the police department. He is expected to face a homicide charge.

Police say Garcia is an ex-boyfriend of Cerda’s mother. The two got into an argument in front of 1549 E. Main Street in El Cajon Tuesday before police say Garcia shot Cedra several times.

Authorities haven’t disclosed what the argument was about.

Check back for updates on this developing story.