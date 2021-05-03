Police investigate bomb threat after ‘suspicious’ call to North County resort

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Police are investigating a bomb threat Monday afternoon at a North County resort.

Carlsbad police say there were being dispatched to the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa on Costa Del Mar Road following a “suspicious phone call” made to the resort. People are being asked to stay clear of the area, according to police.

“Following the prescribed security procedures, we are verifying safety at the resort,” the department said in a tweet. “It is important to be thorough and this will take a little time.”

SkyFOX is flying over the area while investigators are on scene.

No further details about the incident were immediately available.

