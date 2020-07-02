Plane flips in crash at Montgomery Field

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An aviation accident at Montgomery Field left an airplane upside down on the ground Thursday but caused no injuries or fire, authorities reported.
The plane crash at the Serra Mesa general-aviation airport occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Details on the accident were not immediately available.
A single fire engine remained at the scene until about 2 p.m. as a precaution, according to SDFRD public affairs.
Check back for updates on this developing story.