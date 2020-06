CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Protesters are gathering Thursday in Chula Vista, the latest in a series of local and national demonstrations following the May 25 police killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

An event flyer asks demonstrators to meet at 2 p.m. at the Chula Vista Community Park at 1060 Eastlake Pkwy with plans to march around the Eastlake area.

“This is a peaceful protest,” organizers said on the event’s flyer. “We don’t condone violence.”

