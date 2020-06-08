Day camps, campgrounds, RV parks can reopen, county says

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County officials announced Monday hat campgrounds, RV parks, day camps and sport and charter fishing businesses can reopen immediately.

Residents will also be able to participate in group games such as volleyball, catch and frisbee at parks and beaches as long as only family groups participate, Supervisor Greg Cox.

A number of other recreational businesses will be allowed to reopen beginning on Friday, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said. Those businesses include gyms, fitness centers and public swimming pools. Bars, card rooms, zoos and museums will also be allowed to reopen to the public once they develop approved safety measures, Fletcher said.

Businesses that still cannot reopen include nail salons, therapeutic massage, factials, tattoo parlors and movie theaters, Fletcher said.

The county reported 143 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number of total cases to 8,619, San Diego County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten. No new deaths were reported since Sunday. So far, 296 people have died from the virus, Wooten said. About 95% of the victims had other underlying health condition that contributed to their death. Thirteen of the people who died had no known underlying health conditions, she said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.