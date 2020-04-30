Mayor updates San Diegans on stay-at-home order, beach access

SAN DIEGO — After speculation that Gov. Gavin Newsom would close all beaches in California, Mayor Kevin Faulconer on Thursday confirmed that San Diego’s beaches will remain open on a limited basis.

“San Diego beaches will stay open under our plan approved by lifeguards and health officials,” he wrote on Twitter. “In a time of great crisis we don’t need knee-jerk policies. We need to keep a steady hand. It’s the only way to keep the public’s trust. Keep it up, SD!”

Faulconer thanked San Diegans for staying active on the beaches and adhering to social distancing guidelines.

The mayor announced that recreational boating among household members is now allowed, and beginning Friday, golf courses can reopen.