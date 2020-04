SAN DIEGO (CNS) -- Following Department of Defense requirements, Naval Base San Diego announced Wednesday it was implementing face covering protocols for all personnel on military installations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Naval Base San Diego reported its first positive COVID-19 case on March 14, with a number of cases reported Navy-wide since then. To slow the spread of the virus, the Navy has been implementing mitigation measures while maintaining fleet readiness, according to a base statement.