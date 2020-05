SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Chula Vista church, its senior pastor and a Carmel Valley rabbi sued Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state and local officials Friday for not including churches and other places of worship among the state's Stage 2 sectors cleared for reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Bay United Pentecostal Church, the church's senior pastor Bishop Arthur Hodges III and Rabbi Mendel Polichenco of Chabad of Carmel Valley take issue with places of worship being slotted as a Stage 3 sector within the state's reopening plan, which would also include "salons, tattoo parlors, gyms, bars and movie theaters," according to the lawsuit filed in San Diego federal court.