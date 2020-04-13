Mayor announces new effort to help small businesses

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer on Monday announced over $300,000 in private donations to support help small businesses impacted by coronavirus.

The City of San Diego, Cal Coast Cares Foundation, San Diego Grantmakers, Qualcomm and GoFundMe are some of the partners stepping up to launch an effort that will allow corporate partners and individuals to donate to the city’s Small Business Relief Fund.

Cal Coast Credit Union, GoFundMe and Qualcomm each gave $100,000 to initiate the fundraising effort. All funds raised will supplement the more than $6 million that the city previously contributed.

The announcement was made after more than 9,000 small businesses applied for micro loans and grants from the city less than two weeks ago.