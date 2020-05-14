City implements online permitting, safety protocols to keep construction going

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer on Thursday discussed the city’s implementation of online permits and safety protocols to keep construction going amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This move to fully embrace online permitting is needed now more than ever as our builders navigate their way through a global health pandemic,” Faulconer said. “We still face a major statewide housing crisis that will only get worse if construction slows down so we’re trying to make it easier to get shovels in the ground. This change also keeps residents and employees safe during COVID-19 and beyond by eliminating the need to exchange thousands of paper documents in person.”

As construction is considered an essential service in California, the City of San Diego’s Development Services Department Director Elyse Lowe and representatives from the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters and the Associated Builders and Contractors of San Diego joined Faulconer to discuss proactive steps being taken to keep workers safe at construction sites.

For information about permit types available online, click here.