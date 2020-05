SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two prison inmates from San Diego County were under investigation Friday for allegedly stabbing a fellow inmate to death at the Central California penitentiary where they are serving lengthy terms for violent crimes.

Michael Arzaga, 47, and Matthew Thornton, 38, allegedly attacked 48- year-old convicted murderer Robert Hargrave at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano with makeshift weapons about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported.