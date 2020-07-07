Mayor Faulconer signs order helping restaurants affected by shut-down order

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer signed an executive order Tuesday providing immediate regulatory relief for restaurants affected by the state’s shutdown order.

With county restaurants shuttered for indoor dining in response to a spike in local COVID-19 cases, Faulconer’s emergency executive order waive regulatory requirements, allowing restaurants to expand their service into outdoor spaces such as sidewalks and adjacent parking lots.

Faulconer said the order suspends enforcement of permits that would otherwise be required for restaurants to begin serving customers in outdoor spaces, He said the order will remain in effect until the San Diego City Council passes an ordinance that will reduce permitting fees and red tape required for establishing outdoor eating spaces.

Last month, Faulconer proposed waiving fees and permits to allow businesses to expand into parking lots, sidewalks and on-street parking spaces, a move intended to maximize social distancing for employees and customers by stretching operations into outdoor spaces.

