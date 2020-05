SAN DIEGO -- The coronavirus pandemic has reached all corners of American society. But the outbreak also has amplified socioeconomic inequalities in the U.S., and particularly the way those disadvantages impact children, according to a USD professor's report presented this week in Senate hearings about the virus.

The report by Eileen Fry-Bowers, an associate professor in USD's Hahn School of Nursing, was cited during Tuesday's Senate hearings on the coronavirus, included by Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, who also is a medical doctor. Cassidy, a Republican, cited the article in a recent tweet, stating, "the collective response to the disease promotes an environment that increases the vulnerability of children."