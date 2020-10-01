Great white sharks spotted in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO – At least 5 separate juvenile great white sharks were seen Thursday near the Torrey Pines State Beach.

The young sharks were spotted on SkyFOX video snaking their way through a surf lineup, floating yards away from some who appeared largely unaware of their presence. Reports from local lifeguards indicated there might have been as many as a dozen sharks spotted in the area Thursday by Torrey Pines and Flat Rock Beach.

A shark advisory has been issued for the area and signs have been posted to alert visitors.

Great white shark sightings have become more common in recent years, according to Lyall Bellquist, a marine fisheries scientist with The Nature Conservancy.

But juvenile sharks between 5-7 feet long generally are “pretty harmless” to humans, Bellquist said.

“It’s not until the sharks get 10 foot or greater when they start to eat larger prey items,” he said, adding that for juvenile sharks, “The focus is on fish, not people.”