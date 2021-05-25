Watch Live: George Floyd’s cousin, a local Navy sailor, speaks one year after Floyd’s death

SAN DIEGO – A U.S. Navy sailor stationed in San Diego and first cousin of George Floyd, will join local leaders Tuesday to discuss how to move forward one year after Floyd’s death.

Gary Jones will be among a group of speakers marking the date in an event expected to feature spoken word poetry and a candlelight vigil. Participants are scheduled to take a knee at 9:29 p.m. in recognition of the length of time ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck while Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe.

Jones, who was stationed on the USS Theodore Roosevelt in Guam when Floyd was killed, told FOX last week that he intended to “make sure George Floyd is remembered.”

“He was a person,” Jones said. “He was a human. He was a dad, he was a father. He was all of those things.”

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the San Diego County Administration Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.