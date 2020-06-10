Faulconer: City to implement new de-escalation policy intended to give officers ‘clearer rules’

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said Wednesday the city and its police department plans to roll out next week a new police de-escalation policy, intended to give officers “clearer rules” in resolving situations with lower levels of force.

In a news briefing, Faulconer said the San Diego Police Department is working to develop the “new and more robust” de-escalation policy based on feedback from community meetings held last week. The policy, which will be based on law enforcement best practices, will “further the trust and respect with the community” and continue to keep the city safe,” he said.

“We heard the comments from the community, we heard the calls for reform – and I’m not waiting,” the mayor said. “We want to make lasting changes now, not a year from now.”

Faulconer said he and San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit will introduce the policy next week at which time it will be “effectively immediately.” It comes following the Memorial Day police killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd, an incident which sparked more than a week of national and local protests against police brutality.

“I want the public to know that it matters to us,” he said. “It matters to me.”

Faulconer’s announcement also comes two days after City Council approved a budget that included an increase to police department funding amid hundreds of phone calls from residents demanding the council not include the budget increase, or cut as much $100 million from the SDPD budget.

The budget was approved by a vote of 8-1 Monday night after nearly 12 hours of public comment.

In the time following the Floyd incident, SDPD announced it would immediately stop using carotid restraints as a use-of-force procedure.

The decision quickly was met by other local authorities including the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department as well as departments in Carlsbad, Chula Vista, Coronado, El Cajon, Escondido, La Mesa, National City and Oceanside.