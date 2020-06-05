Watch Live: Downtown protesters march at SDPD headquarters, call for justice, police reform

SAN DIEGO – Protesters are marching Thursday from the San Diego Police Department headquarters downtown to North Park, calling for justice and law enforcement reform following the police killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

The demonstration is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at the department located at 1401 Broadway.

“The unlawful actions represented by the police nationwide will not be tolerated,” organizers said in a post about the march. “As residents of San Diego, we have a right to exercise our rights and protest peacefully.”

As of about 5 p.m., the San Diego Police Department said several hundred peaceful protesters had gathered near the police headquarters.

Several hundred peaceful protestors gathered near police headquarters. They have begun walking west on F St towards downtown. F St between 6th and 14th is closed to cars. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) June 5, 2020

