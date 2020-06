ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Black Lives Matter activists have organized a rally in front of Escondido City Hall. Watch it live beginning around 2 p.m.

Black Lives Matter demonstrators rally outside Escondido City Hall

Organizers said on Twitter that the demonstration is non-violent. They have asked supporters to wear face masks, bring friends and signs , and to stay home if they are sick.

Check back for updates on this developing story.