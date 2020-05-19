Fire destroys house leaving 6 homeless in South Bay

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A fire destroyed a home in Chula Vista Tuesday afternoon, but the six people who live there were not injured.

The fire was reported at about 2 p.m. at 1065 Las Bancas Court in Chula Vista. By the time the first fire crews arrive, most of the house was in flames.

Crew poured water on the burning structure, but they ran out of water before the fire was extinguished and had to pull back until they could connect to a water supply.

The house and its contents were believed to be a total loss, but no one was injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, fire officials said.

