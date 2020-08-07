Brush fire erupts on outskirts of South Bay landfill

CHULA VISTA (CNS) – A wildfire spread across open terrain at the edge of an Otay Ranch-area dump Friday, sending a plume of smoke over the South Bay, but fire crews were able to control it before it threatened any homes or structures.

The blaze on the northeast side of Republic Services Otay Landfill erupted for unknown reasons about 12:30 p.m., according to the Chula Vista Fire Department.

Within 45 minutes, the flames had blackened eight to 10 acres, CVFD Capt. Linda D’Orsi said.

Personnel aboard several water-dropping helicopters were helping ground crews from several agencies, including Cal Fire and the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department, battle the blaze, D’Orsi said.

The forward rate of spread of the fire has been stopped. All crews will be on scene for a while doing mop up. pic.twitter.com/w0e7kj4NeT — CVFD (@chulavistaFD) August 7, 2020

As of 2:30 p.m., the Chula Vista Fire Department tweeted that crews had stopped the fire from spreading and were beginning to mop it up and douse hot spots.