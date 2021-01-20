Firefighters stop spread of Carlsbad fire, more than 200 homes evacuated

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Firefighters have halted the forward spread of an approximately three-acre brush fire Wednesday in Carlsbad that forced a number of residents to evacuate the area.

More than 200 homes were evacuated on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 as fire crews battled a brush fire in Carlsbad. (OnScene.TV)

Just before 2 p.m., fire crews were called to the area of Park Drive and Marina Drive. At least 10 units are responding to the blaze which officials say it burning uphill against the wind. At about 3:20 p.m., crews stopped the spread of the fire and assessments are underway for potential damage, according to SoCal Air Operations.

More than 200 homes were evacuated as a result of the blaze, which has been dubbed the Park Fire. No injuries have been confirmed in the fire and no structural damage has been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“Crews will remain on scene into the night “mopping up” and checking for hot spots, and fire “watch patrols” will be there overnight for #parkfire in #Carlsbad,” the city said in a tweet.

Evacuation orders are expected to be lifted “soon,” according to the police department. Police issued an emergency notification for people in the area to evacuate, including:

All houses from Adams Street and Park Drive to Highland Drive;

All of Bristol Cove and Capri;

Houses on Seabluff Circle and Coastline Avenue;

Hillside Drive north, Neblina Drive east, Cove Drive south, and Hoover Street west.

Authorities also were asking residents to stay clear of the train behind Sunnyhill Drive. Evacuees were being directed to go to The Shoppes of Carlsbad west parking lot where the Red Cross was on hand, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

“Please work with emergency responders and follow instructions,” the department said in a tweet.

Hospice of North Coast on Pio Pico Drive near where the fire is burning said they were evacuating residents.

Check back for updates on this developing story.