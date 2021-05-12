Watch Live: Crews battle 25-acre brush fire along I-8 in Lakeside area

SAN DIEGO – Firefighters are working Wednesday afternoon to put out a 25-acre brush fire along Interstate 8 in the Lakeside area, officials said.

The fire broke out west of Los Coches Road and has a moderate rate of spread, according to Cal Fire San Diego. SkyFOX video of the area shows flames and smoke billowing into the air as crews are on scene attempting to put out the fire.

Evacuations are being ordered for residents on Lotus and Carob Tree Lanes, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said. Both of those streets are dead ends which branch off La Cresta Road.

FOX 5’s Breaking News email subscribers received this story in their inbox. Subscribe

No further information about the blaze was immediately available.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene with cooperators of a vegetation fire along I-8, west of Los Coches Road in the Lakeside area. Four acres, moderate rate of spread. #CochesFire pic.twitter.com/txzStLLBvx — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) May 12, 2021

Check back for updates on this developing story.