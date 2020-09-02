5 teens rescued after makeshift raft capsizes on pond in 4S Ranch

SAN DIEGO – Five local teenagers were rescued Tuesday after firefighters say the makeshift raft they’d fashioned out of wood and various flotation devices capsized on a pond in 4S Ranch.

Five local teenagers were rescued Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, after firefighters say the makeshift raft they’d fashioned out of wood and various flotation devices capsized on a pond in 4S Ranch. (SkyFOX)

Officials from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said the raft capsized at about 5:20 p.m. on a pond near Dove Canyon Road and Bernardo Center Drive. Three of the teens remained on the raft and two others were stuck in reeds and brush, firefighters say.

“Terrifying,” said Peggy Morrison, mother to one of the teens. “Absolutely terrifying. I’m a wreck.”

Firefighters and Del Mar lifeguards used two rafts and a paddleboard to reach them.

“(The raft was) starting to capsize and it got into the reeds when they started trying to swim towards the shore,” Capt. Chris Babler of San Diego Fire Rescue said. “Two exited the boat, became fatigued, and a fifth teenager was able to call 911.”

No injuries were reported in the incident, but Babler issued a warning to others not to launch a makeshift raft into a body of water.

“We don’t recommend ever floating on pond,” he said. “It’s unregulated. It’s supported just by walkways and through utility roads. Fish from the shoreline and make sure you have your cell phone charged and that you’re with somebody, a friend.”

As for Morrison, she’s thanked first responders for their roles in the rescue.

“I’m so grateful for the fire department and the police and the lifeguards,” she said. “They just did a wonderful job”