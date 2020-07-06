County orders businesses to close indoor operations

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County officials Monday ordered many businesses that serve the public to close down all indoor operations for at least the next three weeks.

The businesses affected by the order includeas restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, zoos, museums and cardrooms, Supervisor Greg Cox said.

The move was widely expected after San Diego was added to the state’s coronavirus watch list due to the rising rate of positive cases. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday he anticipated local health officials to act quicklyh to comply with recently enacted orders, including the closure of indoor dining spaces.

One of the triggers for the closure order is the number of community outbreaks of COVID-19, County Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said. The county has identified 21 recent community outbreaks, and 16 of those occurred in restaurants, which is one of the reasons that restaurants are being ordered to close indoor operations, Wooten said.

Officials also is reported 274 new COVID-19 cases, raising the county total to 17,000 cases. There have been no new deaths reported over the weekend so the number of deaths related to the illness remains unchanged at 387.

Check back for updates on this developing story.