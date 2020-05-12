County reports 96 new virus cases,15 new deaths

SAN DIEGO — County health officials Tuesday reported 96 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths in San Diego.

The new deaths happened between May 7 and May 11, county public health officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said. The victims ranged in age from 56 to 92 and all had underlying medical conditions that contributed to their deaths, she said.

Since the virus began being tracked in San Diego County, a total of 190 people have died and 5,161 people have tested positive for coronavirus, Wooten said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.