SAN DIEGO — San Diego County health officials reported 108 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths, raising the county totals to 8,837 cases and 305 deaths.

Officials said 3,854 coronavirus tests have been administered since Tuesday, and 108 of those tests were positive.

Of the 305 deaths reported in San Diego County, 291 of the patients had underlying medical conditions that contributed to their deaths.

