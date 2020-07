SAN DIEGO -- All classes at public schools in the city of San Diego will be held online to start the year, Superintendent Cindy Marten said Monday, defying President Donald Trump's demand that students return to in-person instruction.

San Diego Unified was joined by Los Angeles Unified in the decision, making the two largest school districts in the state online-only for at least the beginning of the academic year. In the statement, the districts acknowledged that schools have successfully reopened in some parts of the world, but said the conditions are different locally.