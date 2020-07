SAN DIEGO -- Detectives are asking for help finding an East County man who hasn't been seen or heard from since he was dropped of to go fishing at the Sweetwater Reservoir more than two weeks ago.

Edward Leonard, 48, was dropped off in Bonita by a friend on July 2. That was the last time his family or friends heard from him. However, the family didn't report Leonard missing until July 11, more than a week later.